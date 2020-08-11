LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) shares are down 4.6% despite yesterday's fiscal Q1 beats with 21% Y/Y revenue growth to $99.43M.

Subscription revenue rose 21% Y/Y to $83M. Marketplace & other revenue grew 6% to $17M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 71%, up from 62% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 1% versus -27%.

Subscription contracts topping $1M numbered 60 clients, up from 45 clients last year.

Direct subscription customer count was up 13% to 780.

For Q2, RAMP sees revenue of about $100M compared to the $99.16M consensus.

Previously: LiveRamp EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 10 2020)

