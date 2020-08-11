Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is up 5.3% today in first action after it and its board and CEO agreed to settle three derivative lawsuits tied to its scuttled merger with Tribune Media (now part of Nexstar Media Group).

The suits charged breach of fiduciary duties by officers and directors in the failed merger attempt, and a hearing designation order from the FCC in summer 2018.

In connection with the settlement: Sinclair agreed to implement a series of corporate governance measures; defendants' insurers will pay $20.5M into a settlement fund that will go to Sinclair after fees; $5M of that fund will go to implementing the new governance measures and FCC compliance; and Sinclair Executive Chairman David Smith will forgo, cancel or return a grant of SARs of 638,298 shares awarded to him in February.