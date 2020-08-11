Renova up 19% on advancement of CellMist for burns

Aug. 11, 2020 10:16 AM ETRenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)RCARBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Ultra-thinly traded micro cap RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR +18.6%) is up almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 87K shares, in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has conditionally signed off on a clinical trial evaluating autologous stem cells rendered by its CellMist System applied with the SkinGun spray device for the treatment of thermal burns.
  • The open-label single-arm study will enroll 14 patients with partial-thickness second- or third-degree thermal burn wounds.
  • The company says it is working to complete the agency's technical requirements so it may proceed with the study.
