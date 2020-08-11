With 27 current locations, GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG -3.7% ) has purchased the assets of California-based Emerald City Garden thereby foraying into the East Bay region; its third acquisition in 2020.

Operational since 2012, Emerald City Garden's FY20 sales are estimated to be ~$4M.

The acquisition strategically positions GrowGen to capture commercial growers and increase revenue through its sales, marketing and purchasing.

As of January 2020, California has issued 10K+ commercial cannabis licenses; led by recreational cannabis market the legal adult-use cannabis market in California is estimated to reach $5B by 2022.