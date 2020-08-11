BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO +2.9% ) has entered into a license agreement, with LianBio, for the development and commercialization of two oncology drug candidates, infigratinib and BBP-398, in China and select Asian markets.

Under the terms of the agreements, BridgeBio will receive upfront payment of $26.5M and up to $505M in milestone payments, as well as tiered single to double digits sales-based royalty payments.

Additionally, BridgeBio will increase its equity interest via investment in LianBio and its CEO Neil Kumar will be appointed to the LianBio board of directors.

Currently, infigratinib is in Phase 3 study for first line cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in mainland China and plans to initiate a Phase 2a study of in gastric cancer and other FGFR-driven tumors.

Infigratinib a lead drug candidate is an orally administered, FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

BBP-398 is a phase 1-ready SHP2 inhibitor.