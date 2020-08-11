A study of $650B of commercial mortgages that were originated from 2013 to 2019 found that even during a normal economy, mortgaged properties' net income often trailed the amount underwritten by lenders.

While the underwritten amount should be a conservative estimate of how much a property earns, the actual net income falls short of the underwritten net income by 5% or more in 28% of the loans, according to a study of almost 40K loans by two finance academics at the University of Texas at Austin.

The numbers were higher for loans originated by UBS (UBS +0.7% ), Starwood Property Trust (STWD +3.2% ) and Goldman Sachs (GS +3.1% ), the study found — income was overstated by more than 5% in more than 40% of the loans those companies originated.

Starwood told the Wall Street Journal that it has "consistently experienced strong performance across its portfolio of originated loans."

The UT-Austin study's findings suggest that loans sold to investors before the pandemic often overstated income and could have more trouble keeping up with payments in the event of a recession.

One of the industry's associations, the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, asserts that the UT-Austin study is flawed. It should use long-term cash flow to assess the underwriting, said CREFC chairman Adam Behlman, who is also a Starwood executive.

Furthermore, originators identified in the study had lower-than-average default rates on their loans. "Defaults are the ultimate barometer of the quality of the underwriting," he said.

The research comes as the commercial mortgage-backed securities industry has been seeking help in the wake of the pandemic and large parts of the market have been excluded from the Fed's $2.3T economic rescue package.

John Griffin, a finance professor and co-author of the study, notes that the originators appear to be aware of the practice of overstating net income — loan originators charged higher interest rates for loans with overstated income, which implies that the loans are seen as riskier.

The UT research isn't the first to notice the discrepancy. In February 2019, the SEC received a complaint that pointed to a pattern of inconsistent numbers in different financial reports providing income for the same property in the previous year.

Interested tickers: BXMT, CLNC, LADR, HASI, CLNY, ARI