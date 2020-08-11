SoftBank confirms plans to list or sell Arm

While discussing fiscal Q1 results, SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Masayoshi Son confirms the company wants to either list or sell its Arm semiconductor business.

"We would like to closely study the best option," says Son. He notes Arm "was originally a listed company and a re-listing is not that difficult."

SoftBank previously set a 2023 target date for an Arm listing.

Son didn't mention potential Arm buyers or confirm prior reports that Nvidia was the frontrunner.

SoftBank purchased Arm for $32B in 2016. The firm is now owned by SoftBank Group (75%) and SoftBank Vision Fund (25%).

