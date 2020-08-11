Energy shares (XLE +1.7% ) are rallying in early trading as crude oil prices rise for a second straight day, underpinned by expectations of U.S. economic stimulus as well as a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen.

September WTI +1.2% to $42.46/bbl; October Brent +0.8% to $45.35/bbl.

"Oil prices are taking their cues from the firmer tone for stock markets, as well hopes that U.S. policy makers will eventually do the right thing and agree on some form of fiscal package," says Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Early energy gainers include XOM +3.3% , BP +2.2% , COP +2.2% , SLB +2.3% , HAL +4.1% , MRO +2.3% , OAS +7.6% , RIG +4.2% .

Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.1% ) falls sharply after posting a $6.6B writedown.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO