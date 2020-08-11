Hermitage Offshore Services announces sale of two anchor handling tug supply vessels

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) announces today that it has sold its two anchor handling tug supply vessels.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary sold its two special purpose companies that owned an anchor handling tug supply vessel each to unrelated third party.

The consideration for the transaction consisted of the unconditional release of subsidiary's obligations under the $9M term loan facility between the special purpose companies, as borrowers and DVB Bank SE.

The company expects to record a loss of ~$4M from the transaction.