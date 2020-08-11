More on RADCOM's Q2 earnings
- RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is up 8.27% to $9.69 after this morning's Q2 earnings report topped consensus with 2020 revenue guidance reiterated to $35M-$38M.
- Q2 Revenue of $9.2M (+8.24% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.33M.
- Last week the company launched RADCOM ACE - "automated, containerized, end-to-end assurance solution for 5G networks."
- "RADCOM ACE is already being trialed at some of the most advanced cloud-native networks worldwide," says CEO Eyal Harari.
- GAAP net loss decreased to $0.2M from a $0.9M a year ago. GAAP EPS beat consensus by $0.13 at -$0.01.
- Non-GAAP net income of $0.2M or $0.02/share.
- "We believe that RADCOM is well-positioned to take advantage of 5G opportunities as the market evolves, and more operators migrate their networks to 5G," states Harari.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66M and no debt.
