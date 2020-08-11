More on RADCOM's Q2 earnings

Aug. 11, 2020 10:37 AM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM)RDCMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is up 8.27% to $9.69 after this morning's Q2 earnings report topped consensus with 2020 revenue guidance reiterated to $35M-$38M.
  • Q2 Revenue of $9.2M (+8.24% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.33M.
  • Last week the company launched RADCOM ACE - "automated, containerized, end-to-end assurance solution for 5G networks."
  • "RADCOM ACE is already being trialed at some of the most advanced cloud-native networks worldwide," says CEO Eyal Harari.
  • GAAP net loss decreased to $0.2M from a $0.9M a year ago. GAAP EPS beat consensus by $0.13 at -$0.01.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $0.2M or $0.02/share.
  • "We believe that RADCOM is well-positioned to take advantage of 5G opportunities as the market evolves, and more operators migrate their networks to 5G," states Harari.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66M and no debt.
  • RADCOM 2Q20 earnings call presentation
  • Previously: Radcom EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Aug. 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.