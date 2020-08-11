Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) gains 9.1% after Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgrades the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and adds it the the Analyst Current Favorites list.

Sees RWT "positioned to make new investments that we expect to be accretive to current portfolio returns," Laws writes.

Points to asset valuation recovery in Q2, strong demand for single-family housing, potential gains should jumbo refinance activity increase and actions the company has taken to boost liquidity, reduce leverage, and sell pre-COVID originated loans.

Boosts price target to $10 from $8; new target is based on shares trading at 125% of June 30 book value of $8.15 per share.

Redwood Trust's morning stock surge: