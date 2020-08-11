Almost two hours into the session, Mesoblast Limited (MESO -38.9% ) is down on triple normal volume as investors digest the details in the FDA briefing document related to the company's marketing application for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) (ex-vivo culture-expanded adult human mesenchymal stromal cells suspension for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients. The advisory committee will meet in two days to review and discuss the application.

The review team cites the following issues, among others, related to the data supporting the filing:

The main pediatric study, MSB-GVHD001, allowed the use of other agents, including those for prophylaxis, that may affect efficacy outcomes and confounds the interpretation of remestemcel-L's treatment effect. In the absence of a suitable concurrent or historical control, the treatment effect will be difficult to discern. Also, the null hypothesis is not based on data from a historical control population so the agency is unable to agree that the proposed null hypothesis is acceptable (a null hypothesis states that there is no significant difference between study populations so a randomized study is conducted to prove that there is a statistically valid difference due to the treatment effect from the study drug) (page 11).

Another issue with MSB-GVHD001 is the completeness of the data. Specifically, GvHD was assessed weekly through day 100 then on days 120, 140, 160 and 180 and but only the subset of patients who agreed to participate in the MSB-GVHD002 follow-up study. Also, the company used a different definition of duration of response (DOR) than the agency's recommended method, defining deterioration based on two successive assessments instead of one thereby potentially extending the DOR period (page 19).

In summary, the review team is uncertain how to interpret the results from one statistically-positive single-arm trial amid a landscape of multiple failed studies, including several randomized controlled trials that failed to demonstrate a treatment effect (page 24).

