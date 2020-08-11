Consol Energy (CEIX +4.7% ) CEO and President Jimmy Brock says Q2 was the worst quarter he has seen from a demand perspective in a coal career that spans more than 40 years.

The company recorded a net loss of $21.1M for the quarter vs. a net profit of $48.8M in the year-ago quarter, while coal sales fell 69% to 2.3M tons from 7.4M tons a year earlier.

"However, we were able to leverage our operational flexibility to help soften the impacts of these declining market conditions," Brock said during Consol's earnings conference call, adding that the company's focus on keeping mines well-capitalized while competitors have not could give it an edge if demand rebounds.

"We believe the lack of investment across the coal space will limit the coal industry's ability to quickly ramp back up to meet this demand," Brock said. "This could be a very advantageous situation for us."

Consol began the year planning to ship 9M-10M tons of coal to export markets in 2020, and Brock said it was on pace to deliver through Q1, but after the pandemic hit, the company shipped only 800K tons in Q2.

"It is important to note that these tons were not replaced by other tons or other fuels," Brock said. "They were lost due to unprecedented demand destruction."