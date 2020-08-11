Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is out with a new policy clamping down on political content disguised as local news, Axios reports.

That marks the first time Facebook - which has moved slowly on regulating political speech on its platform - has had to define a political entity.

The policy prevents news publishers with "direct, meaningful ties" to political groups from claiming a news exemption to Facebook's political ads approval process.

That comes after the discovery of more than 1,200 instances where political groups use websites posing as local news outlets to press a point of view.

Pages belong to those politically connected news outlets will still be allowed to register as a news page and buy ads, but they won't be included on Facebook's News tab and won't have access to news messaging via Messenger or WhatsApp.