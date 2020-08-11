Restaurant stocks gain as investors nibble at beat-up names
- Investors are warming up to the restaurant sector. The gains could be tied to some positive earnings reads and COVID-19 developments. On the latter, Bank of America notes that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are in a two-week downtrend after rising rapidly during the middle part of July.
- Restaurant sales are in an uptrend, with July and August numbers expected to extend the streak of sequential improvement highlighted in the chart from restaurant.org.
- Restaurant names Kura Sushi USA (KRUS +7.2%), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +8.9%), Biglari Holdings (BH +2.2%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +4.6%), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +5.9%), Restaurants Brands International (QSR +1.7%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +4.9%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +5.2%), Denny's (DENN +4.3%), Brinker International (EAT +5.3%) and El Pollo Loco (LOCO +3.1%) are all higher in morning trading.
- Food suppliers Chef's Warehouse (CHEF +3.6%), Core-Mark (CORE +2.7%), US Foods (USFD +3.0%) and G. Willi-Food International (WILC +2.3%) are also higher.