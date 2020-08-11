aTyr Pharma's (LIFE +0.8% ) announces that Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has signed off on collaboration partner Kyorin Pharmaceutical's (OTC:KYRNF) trial application for Phase 1 study of aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate ATYR1923 (KRP-R120 in Japan).

The Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of ATYR1923.

Earlier this year, aTyr partnered with Kyorin for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) in Japan.

ATYR1923 is under development as a potential therapeutic for inflammatory lung diseases. It is an immunomodulator that has been shown to preclinically downregulate T-cell responses and improve inflammation and lung function.

aTyr is currently enrolling Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

It also initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications.