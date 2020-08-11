Honeywell (HON +2.1% ) heads higher even after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $158 price target, trimmed from $166, believing the company is a likely laggard in a cyclical rebound as it remains "in the throes" of an extended downturn in both its commercial aerospace and oil and gas businesses.

The two sectors combined imply challenges in 40% of Honeywell's end markets, RBC analyst Deane Dray says, even though he sees eventual rewards for more patient investors.

While the valuation is "undemanding here, we see few catalysts over the near-term," Dray writes.

HON's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.