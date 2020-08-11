Shares of travel tech company Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are up 10.5% to $8.86, seeing green with airline stocks after the TSA reported the highest number of passengers through checkpoints since the coronavirus hit the industry.

The TSA reported more than 831K passengers boarded commercial jets on Sunday.

Last week, Sabre reported travel network revenue was down 105% Y/Y with net negative bookings due to cancellations outweighing bookings.

Sabre shares plummeted when the pandemic started to spread in March and have yet to regain their footing: