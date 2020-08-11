For Q2, comScore (SCOR +9.3% ) net loss narrowed to $10.4M or $0.15/share from $279.5M or $4.61/share (incl. non-cash impairment charge of $241.6M) in year ago quarter.

Revenue of $88.57M (-8.6% Y/Y) missed consensus by $0.22M; movies revenue dipped 26.2% to $7.9M amid pandemic while local TV and Addressable revenue grew.

As comScore effectively managed expenses, adj. EBITDA stood at $9.2M vs a loss of $3.2M in year ago quarter; highest level since 2016; total expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, R&D and general & administrative dipped 22.5% to $84.5M.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents and restricted cash ($19.6M) stood at $55.5M; total debt principal of $223.6M incl. $204M of senior secured convertible notes.

Among its key renewals and partnerships, in the addressable and cross-platform segment comScore renewed and expanded partnership with OpenAP, the advanced advertising marketplace; in the movies segment eight large customer renewals (incl. three major studios) were carried out.

In July, the company was awarded U.S. patent for protecting consumer privacy during demographics data collection.

Comscore Consumer Intelligence or CCI for local markets, a new solution, was announced for availability in all local markets by end of 2020; it will tie local shopper behavioral segments to television viewership in a category specific segments in near real-time.

