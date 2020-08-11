Kforce (KFRC +28.8% ) soars after reporting Q2 earnings and catching an upgrade from William Blair to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.

William Blair analyst Tim Mulrooney points to the company's increasingly expanding technological infrastructure. "As one of the industry’s largest IT staffing providers with extensive service offerings, Kforce is a natural partner to clients seeking to implement and upgrade new systems," he notes.

"We believe the pandemic has hastened a longer-term shift in prioritizing digital and virtual capabilities," he adds.

During Q2, Kforce's flex revenue rose 3.4% to help offset a 51% decline in direct hire revenue. The company also guided for Q3 revs of $352M to $362M vs. $317M consensus.

Shares of Kforce are just off their 52-week high.