Kaman Q2 earnings beat on cost control and pension benefit

Kaman (KAMN +0.1% ) reports Q2 net sales from continuing operations of $177.9M, up 1.8% over prior year period.

Organic sales from continuing operations equaled $159.8M, down 8.5% Y/Y. Acquisition sales equaled $18M.

EPS of $0.00; adjusted EPS of $0.36 up 125% Y/Y due to cost control efforts, strong gross margin in excess of 30%, and the pension benefit.

Company continues to see strength in defense market. Delivered more than 12,000 JPF's ((Joint Programmable Fuze)), bringing total YTD deliveries to more than 22,000 fuzes.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations up 40.5% to $23.9M, or 13.4% of sales.

Cash on hand of $236M.

