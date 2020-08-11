Peck Company Holdings (PECK -7.4% ) and Sunworks (SUNW -30.2% ) both turn sharply lower after Peck agrees to acquire the solar panel installer in an all-stock deal.

Sunworks common stock will be exchanged for ~0.185 shares of Peck common stock; Sunworks shareholders will receive nearly 3.08M of Peck common shares, representing ~36.5% in the combined company.

Peck expects the deal to be accretive to earnings and free cash ﬂow after integration synergies have been implemented.

Sunworks reported a Q2 loss; its total backlog of projects as of the end of June totaled $36.1M.