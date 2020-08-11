RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 5% after news that it's entered a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise on a new cloud offering.

The two will roll out "Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral," an Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise exclusive offering.

They'll both contribute resources toward development and sales and marketing; RingCentral will pay Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise $100M in cash netting it exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment and future commissions.

It's a strong move that's "yet another long-term growth driver" for RingCentral, Buy-rated Rosenblatt says, adding a "meaningful" contribution to 2022 revenues.

And it's another piece in a "very successful strategy of ring-fencing large UC installed bases," Jefferies says. It has a price target of $370, currently implying 33% upside.