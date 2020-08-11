Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NWPHF) says that it has completed preclinical studies for its lead clinical program, evenamide, potentially the first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia.

The company has now initiated the first clinical safety study (008) with ~120 subjects, designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, EEG effects and preliminary efficacy of two fixed doses of evenamide (7.5 mg and 15 mg BID) in patients suffering from chronic schizophrenia receiving treatment with one of the atypical antipsychotics. Results are expected in Q1 2021.

The Company reports that Newron’s partner Zambon will conduct a potentially pivotal efficacy study to evaluate the effects of Xadago/safinamide in patients with Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia

Newron´s total available funds including the EIB loan funds not yet drawn, along with its royalty income and Italian R&D tax credits, will cover Newron’s development programs and operations, as currently contemplated, well into 2022.