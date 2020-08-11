Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) soars 63% after the reinsurer said in its earnings call last night that it has seen some pricing improvement in Q2.

"Going forward, over the long term, we remain opportunistic about the prospects of not only our core business but also our reinsurance sidecar," said Chairman, President, and CEO Jay Madhu. "We continue to evaluate additional opportunities for growth as well as diversification of risk."

Notes 36% return on its reinsurance sidecar Oxbridge Re NS.

Q2 total revenue of $482,000 jumped from $109,000 in the year-ago quarter; Q2 EPS of 3 cents compares with a loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net premiums earned for the quarter increased to $135,000 from $93,000 due to only one month premium being recognized in the 2019 quarter as a result of previous accelerated premium recognition compared with normal premium recognition in 2020.

Q2 combined ratio of 220.0% improved from 311.8% in the 2019 quarter due to a higher denominator in net premiums earned and reduced total expenses in 2020 compared with the prior year.

