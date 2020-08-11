James Hardie (JHX +7.2% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 4.6% Y/Y to $626.3M, and volume decline of 5% Y/Y to 911.9 mmsf.

North America sales $451.8M (flat); APAC sales A$138.7M (-10% Y/Y); and Europe sales €75.5M (-12% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 100 bps to 34.5%.

Adj. EBIT margin improved by 70 bps to 19.6%.

North America Adj. EBIT margin improved by 390 bps to 29%, reflecting lean manufacturing savings, lower freight and pulp costs and lower SG&A.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $189.2M, vs. $140.2M a year ago.

Adj. Net operating income was $89.3M (-1% Y/Y)

Company increased its liquidity to $693.1M ($197.8M cash and $495.3M available on RCF) and lowered leverage ratio to 1.65x.

Company says they have considerable positive momentum headed into remainder of fiscal year '21 and expects to continue to strengthen the execution of the strategy on a global basis.

2Q21 Guidance: North America exteriors volume growth of between 7% and 11%; and North America Adjusted EBIT margin between 27% and 29%.

FY21 Guidance: Adj. net operating profit to be between $330M-$390M.

Previously: James Hardie misses on revenue (Aug. 10)

Slides