Stifel analyst Tom Roderick (Buy, $60 price target) praises ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ:ZI) "solid and clean 2Q20" report, noting that shorter billing arrangements "created a $10mn headwind to unearned revenue" that should vanish in Q3.

Regarding ZoomInfo's post-earnings drop, Roderick says that "many high multiple software stocks are taking a breather this earnings season after a full quarter of running into the print."

RBC's Alex Zukin (Sector Perform, $50) calls out the lower billings growth as the "one negative" but notes that retention was stable and new bookings were "solid."

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes Jr. (Hold,$50) thinks ZI "should deliver steady 30%+ growth and unmatched profitability for the next several year" and sees valuation as the only concern.

ZI shares are currently down 11.6% to $38.21.

