YPF (YPF -3.5% ) tumbles after posting its worst-ever quarterly loss of 85B pesos ($1.165B), citing Argentina's strict lockdown measures in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gasoline sales fell by 85% in the last week of March and from that moment on they gradually rebounded, stabilizing in July with a fall of between 40% and 45%," YPF said.

YPF said production at Argentina's huge Vaca Muerta shale play had been fully restored, but fuel sales, crude processing and refinery utilization have not fully recovered.

YPF also said it is targeting a company-wide cost-cutting program to resume growth more efficiently.

Q2 results