In a fresh note this morning, Bank of America adds TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to the firm's US 1 List today to take the place of L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). All four stocks are still rated at Buy.

BofA says the US 1 list is intended to represent a collection of its best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, US-listed stocks (including ADRs), covered by its equity research analysts.

Speaking of best investment ideas, Seeking Alpha has its own screen of top picks that can be filtered for a variety of preferences. Jaguar Mining (OTCPK:JAGGF) tops the list on a Quant filter and Corning (NYSE:GLW) is tied for first as the favorite of Seeking Alpha authors.