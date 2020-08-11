ViacomCBS (VIAC +4% , VIACA +3.8% ) has chosen Intelsat (INTEQ +0.9% ) to continue distributing international content across Central Europe, Eastern Europe and across Asia Pacific.

In Europe, that arrangement taps Intelsat's direct-to-home platform on the 1 West video neighborhood to distribute ViacomCBS Networks International content including brands like BET, MTV and Nickelodeon. That neighborhood can reach more than 17.8M viewers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the Intelsat 19 satellite can serve affiliates including cable head-ends in the region; that reaches up to 70M viewers.

VCNI will also continue to use Intelsat's terrestrial uplink to hit remote and hard-to-reach areas in the regions.

