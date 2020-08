Alongside yesterday's earnings beat, Marchex (MCHX +1.7% ) says it's launching a joint and equal tender offer with Edenbrook Capital to buy up to 10M shares of class B common stock.

The deal provides for a purchase price of $1.80/share if up to 6M shares are tendered. If 6-10M shares are tendered, that purchase price rises to $1.96/share. The stock is currently up 1.7% to $1.81.

If it's fully subscribed, Marchex/Edenbrook will have bought about 25% of the outstanding class B common stock.