CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$511.89M (-38% Y/Y).

Expected operating margin of 0.7%.

Over the last 2 years, CAE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.