SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+85.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+15.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.