Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.09B (-10.0% Y/Y).

Investors would focus primarily on upcoming FY21 guidance against the consensus EPS of $3.15 and revenue of $49.5B.

Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward.