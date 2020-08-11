Reed's -18% despite Q2 earnings beat

Reed's (REED -17.8% ) Q2 sales increased 14% to $10.9M vs last year, beating consensus by $1.05M.

The sales increase reflects Reed’s and Virgil’s brand sales rise, including impact from recent launches of new product innovation.

Gross profit +31% to $3M compared to $2.3M previous year, driven by strong volume growth of the Reed’s brand.

G&A decreased 23% to $1.3M due to reduced non-cash stock-based compensation including the impact of the exit of the Los Angeles facility and reduction of temporary staff.

Operating loss narrowed to $1.4M vs. $4.1M.

Net loss improved to $1.8M, or EPS loss of $0.03, compared to $4.5M, or EPS loss of $0.13 last year.

2020 Guidance: Expect to generate core brand growth of ~10% and continues to anticipate a gross margin of 32% or greater.

Previously: Reed's EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)