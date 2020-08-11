RioCan inks new JV partnerships;update on living projects

  • RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF +3.0%) sold 50% interests in density primed for mixed-use residential development at two of its properties in Toronto and Ottawa.
  • Through an ownership agreement with Maplelands Development, its first Canadian venture, RioCan sold 50% interest of its Dufferin Plaza property for total sale proceeds of $28.8M indicating capitalization rate of 2.62% based on in-place net operating income.
  • In other ownership agreement with existing partner Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, it sold a 50% co-ownership interest in its Luma residential rental property for a purchase price of $3.8M.
  • RioCan Living projects: Pivot at Yonge, Sheppard in Toronto and Latitude in Ottawa, are currently under construction on discrete and previously underutilized parcels of existing RioCan properties, are progressing well.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.