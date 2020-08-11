RioCan inks new JV partnerships;update on living projects
Aug. 11, 2020 12:13 PM ETRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF +3.0%)
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF +3.0%) sold 50% interests in density primed for mixed-use residential development at two of its properties in Toronto and Ottawa.
- Through an ownership agreement with Maplelands Development, its first Canadian venture, RioCan sold 50% interest of its Dufferin Plaza property for total sale proceeds of $28.8M indicating capitalization rate of 2.62% based on in-place net operating income.
- In other ownership agreement with existing partner Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, it sold a 50% co-ownership interest in its Luma residential rental property for a purchase price of $3.8M.
- RioCan Living projects: Pivot at Yonge, Sheppard in Toronto and Latitude in Ottawa, are currently under construction on discrete and previously underutilized parcels of existing RioCan properties, are progressing well.