AVEO Oncology (AVEO -4.7% ) has closed a tranched, $35M debt facility with Hercules Capital

The new facility has a maturity of 36 months, extendable up to 48 months, and an interest-only period of 12 months, extendable up to 30 months upon the achievement of performance milestones related to the approval and commercialization of tivozanib.

Under the terms of the agreement, the initial tranche of $15M fully refinanced AVEO’s existing Hercules term loan facility, which had an outstanding principal amount of ~$9.7M, providing net new proceeds of $5.3M.

Second $10M tranche is contingent upon FDA approval of tivozanib for the treatment for renal cell carcinoma, and certain other terms and conditions.

Additional two $5M tranches applicable if net sales of tivozanib reaches $20M within a specified time frame, and the other at the lender’s consent.