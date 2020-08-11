Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) signs a multi-year, first-look deal with Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions to bring film and television projects to Apple TV+.

The deal will start with Killers of the Flower Moon, a pre-production Scorsese-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio that Apple recently won in an $180M+ auction bid.

Sikelia Productions, which was founded in 2003 to produce all of Scorsese's projects, previously lived at Paramount.

Acquiring original content is how Apple plans to diversify TV+ from streaming competitors like Disney+, which launched with a large back catalog.

Apple doesn't disclose TV+ sales figures, but TV+ is likely a small fraction of the $13.2B in FQ3 Services revenue.

The "true value of the video service may lie in its ability to tie together Apple’s ecosystem and to help boost product sales," D.M Martins Research wrote on Seeking Alpha. "While this value could be hard to measure in dollar and cents, I believe that cash-rich Apple stands to lose little from investing in its streaming platform, using it as a 'hook' and a loss leader to help keep growth afloat on the product side."