Boeing (BA +3.2% ) reports losing another 43 orders for its grounded 737 MAX planes in July, bringing the total cancellations for the jet this year to 398, while delivering only four of its other aircraft to customers

The company says it delivered only four of its other aircraft to customers - one each of 767 and 777 freighters and two 787 Dreamliners - taking the total to 74 planes so far this year.

Boeing delivered a record 806 aircraft in 2018, before the 737 MAX crisis erupted.

Boeing won no new orders in July and its cancellations include 35 previously scratched orders for the 737 MAX by aircraft lessor AerCap and Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company Alafco.