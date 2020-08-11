InterContinental Hotels high on Q2 stable operating metrics
Aug. 11, 2020 12:20 PM ETInterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)IHGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For 1H20, InterContinental Hotels (IHG +4.6%) comparable Global RevPAR declined by 52% while for Q2 it was down 75% as occupancy at comparable hotels dipped to 25%.
- Revenue of $1.25B (-45.2% Y/Y).
- Operating profit of $74M (-82% Y/Y) before System Fund result of -$52M and operating exceptional items of -$255M.
- Net system size growth of 3.2% Y/Y; 12k room additions and 12k removals taking global estate to 883K rooms across 5.9K hotels.
- In the first half, IHG signed 26K rooms (181 hotels); total pipeline now stands at 288K rooms (1,932 hotels).
- As of June 30, 2020, total available liquidity stood at $2B providing substantial headroom for the company.
- As of July 31, 95% of the estate stands open; July occupancy is seen at ~45% higher from April lows of ~20%, July RevPAR is expected to be ~(58)%.
- During the first half, the group opened 90+ hotels and strengthened its pipeline with an average of one new signing a day, including ~100 for its Holiday Inn Brand Family.
- IHG is on track to reduce fee business costs by ~$150M in FY20; targeting around half this level to be sustainable into 2021.
