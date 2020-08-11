Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.4% ) says it signed a five-year agreement to purchase 2.5M bbl/year of renewable diesel from Global Clean Energy Holdings starting in 2022; financial terms are not disclosed.

Global Clean Energy will supply the renewable diesel from a refinery in Bakersfield, Calif., which is being retooled to produce renewable diesel from patented varieties of camelina and other non-petroleum feedstocks.

Exxon says it plans to distribute the renewable diesel within California and potentially to other domestic and international markets.

The company says the agreement is part of its plan to "develop and offer products that help meet society's energy needs while reducing environmental impacts."