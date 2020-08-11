Lyft Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 11, 2020 12:32 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.97 (-42.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.44M (-59.7% Y/Y).
- The company will be among the first ones to benefit when the economies open up and the company's efforts to realign its cost structure will shine in the post-lockdown world, writes SA contributor Purnha Investment Research.
- The company heads into the earning with a high level of expected volatility based on options trading.
- Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward.