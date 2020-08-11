Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.37 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.92M (-31.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expects same-store sales of -35.9% and restaurant margin of 2.2%.

Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.