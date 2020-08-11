ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $900.1M (+13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.