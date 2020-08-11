Sunrun (RUN -6.3% ) slides after posting a larger than expected Q2 loss as revenues from solar energy systems and products slumped by a third to $75M.

Megawatts deployed fell 24% Y/Y to 78 MW from 103 MW in the year-ago quarter, for its lowest quarterly total since 2018.

Q2 creation cost per watt was $3.72, 12% higher than $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Sunrun says Q2 NPV created was $34M, and unlevered NPV was $0.51/watt, declining to ~$3,800 per leased customer.

The company says order volumes have increased significantly, now above February levels, and expects to grow MW deployed in Q3 by more than 20% Q/Q, while also forecasting unlevered NPV to improve to above $8,000 per leased customer in Q4.

Sunrun says it expects to complete its $3.2B acquisition of Vivint Solar in Q4.