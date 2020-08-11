Lemonade (LMND -4.6% ) is expected to post a Q2 loss of $1.60 per share, the average estimate of three analysts, when the online insurer reports earnings before the market opens tomorrow.

It marks the company's first earnings report since going public on July 2.

The sole analyst estimate for revenue is $26.2M for the quarter, the same as its revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In the June 2019 quarter, Lemonade had $13.8M of revenue.

Net loss for Q1 2020 was $36.5M and for Q2 2019 was $23.1M.

Analysts aren't expecting the insure-tech to post a profit anytime soon.

Goldman analyst Heath Terry, who rates LMND a Sell, estimates the company will reach operating income profitability in 2026 and become free cash flow positive in 2025, according to a July 27 note; estimates FY2020 loss per share of $2.29.

SA contributor Jackson Fogarty notes: "There is no doubt Lemonade has the potential to disrupt the industry, but there are legitimate concerns as to its near-term profitability and long term competitive moat."

He advises: "Investors would be wise to wait for more tangible evidence of growth and profitability before initiating a position."

Average ratings for both SA authors and Wall Street analysts are at Neutral.

Earnings conference call set for 8:00 AM ET.

See LMND stock performance (orange-shaded area) since its IPO vs. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) (brown line):