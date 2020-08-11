Wall Street Journal sources say Airbnb (AIRB) will confidentially file IPO paperwork with the SEC later this month for a listing that could still happen this year. Morgan Stanley is reportedly leading the offering, and Goldman Sachs will play a "key role."

Airbnb was valued at $18B during an April fundraising round, down from the prior $31B. The startling decline, of course, came alongside the pandemic, which drove bookings toward the zero line for several weeks.

The rebound in business, though, has been a fast one, with more than 1M nights of bookings on July 8, the first time above that level since March 3.

The IPO market has been a hot one, with more than $60B raised so far in 2020 - putting this year on track to be the highest since the tech boom in 2000.