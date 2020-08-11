Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) presented a few minutes ago at the virtual version of the JPMorgan Auto Conference.

CFO Kim Brady reiterated that the company is very focused on the zero-emissions Class 8 space, including for the long-haul segment.

The EV automaker will offer hydrogen stations on dedicated routes until network density can be built to 80% of the overall market.

Why Nikola? Brady says founder Trevor Milton has a track record of disruption and the company's DNA is striking strategic partnerships at the right time.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) and Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) get callouts as early investors in Nikola.

There wasn't any specific update on an OEM manufacturing partner. Looking ahead, Brady says the Nikola Tre will be available for production and sale by the end of next year. Prototypes will be finished by the end of September. The Nikola Two hydrogen fuel cell truck will be in the hands of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) by the end of next year. Further down the road, a refuse truck will be built with a partner for delivery in 2023.

Nikola sees greater opportunity in fuel-cell trucks for medium and long-hauls, which it doesn't anticipate can be solved with electric batteries.

The company's Arizona facility is expected to be running by the end of Q4 of next year, although Brady hints that there is a chance to beat that timeline.

Brady also outlined how hydrogen capex costs will come down over the long term as more capacity comes on board. On the operating expense side, Nikola hopes to work with electricity providers to take down their nighttime supply at a reduced cost structure.

Brady says the expressions of interest are strong from future customers, without specifying a number. A slight shot at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is delivered, with Brady saying that they have heard some complaints over the Cybertruck design from industry contacts.

Nikola presentation webcast

Shares of Nikola are down 2.01% after starting off the event down about 2.92%.

The bull v. bear debate on Nikola is getting pretty lively on Seeking Alpha.