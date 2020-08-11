Moderna (MRNA -1.3% ) discloses that it "cannot be certain" that it was the first to make the inventions claimed in its patents or pending patent applications related to COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, the first time it has used such language in its financial statement filings.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) may hold joint ownership claims to the vaccine, pointed out six weeks ago by Axios and Public Citizen. NIH scientists have filed a patent application and have stated that "mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates [are] developed and jointly owned by NIH and Moderna.