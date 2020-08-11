Speaking at an investor conference, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal is shedding some light on the company's recent earnings report, including metrics and echoing earnings-call talk of diversifying the company's revenue streams through potential subscription content.

That latter commentary looks to have led to a jump up in shares, which are now +1.5% on the day.

CEO Jack Dorsey said on the company's earnings call that Twitter is in early days of testing subscriptions: "You'll likely see some tests this year," though it's in "very, very early phases."

"We're early in assessing subscription opportunities. But we recognize that it's really important for the durability of our business that we have non-ad revenue streams," Segal says. "We don't feel constrained when we think about these opportunities, and I wouldn't want you to think so either."

He noted the company was proud of the growth in monetizable daily active users - they easily cleared expectations, rising 34% to 186M - and said it pointed to a number of things.

"One is steady and consistent product improvements. Second we've made a lot of progress in gearing Twitter more toward topics and events. Last, as people changed their habits back in March under [shelter-in-place], we saw a big surge in usage on Twitter."

Sports are a key use case ("We're a wonderful complement to watching a game"), and Segal expects as sports return, the newly bigger audience combined with more creativity and better ad formats opens doors to gains.

And as for direct response, "We're going to keep moving all the way down the funnel until you can buy something on Twitter."

"There's lots of interest from publishers or content owners in leveraging Twitter to connect with their next customer," he adds.